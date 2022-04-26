200 sued for vandalising ambulance during New Market clashes

Md Sujan, the owner of the ambulance, started the case with the New Market Police Station on Saturday.

Up to 200 unidentified people have been implicated in the case, New Market Police Station chief SM Kaiyum said on Tuesday.

On Apr 18, an argument between two food stores in New Market escalated when Chhatra League activists were called in by one side. The Chhatra League activists were beaten, went back to Dhaka College for reinforcements and attacked New Market around midnight.

Clashes between Dhaka College students and New Market shop owners and workers continued throughout the following day, injuring over 50 people.

Nahid, the deliveryman for an Elephant Road computer accessories store, was attacked and injured amid the violence. A store worker named Md Morsalin was wounded after being struck on the head by a brickbat. The two later died in hospital.

The families of the dead have filed murder cases. Police have filed two other cases over the clashes and use of explosives. The Detective Branch is investigating the murder cases, while police are investigating the two other cases.

Police have only arrested BNP leader Mokbul Hossain on charges of inciting violence so far.