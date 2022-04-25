No Hajj pilgrimage this year for those over the age of 65, says state minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Apr 2022 02:38 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2022 02:38 PM BdST
Due to the risk of COVID-19 and the regulations imposed by Saudi Arabia, people over the age of 65 will not be able to make the Hajj pilgrimage this year, even if they have registered, says Md Faridul Haque Khan, minister of state for religious affairs.
“The same system is in place for the entire world,” he said during a discussion at the Secretariat on Monday. “No one above the age of 65 can go.”
Usually, the government had three or four months to complete all preparations for the Hajj pilgrimages, but this year all that work must be finished in 34 days, the state minister said.
After a two-year halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia is once again allowing Hajj pilgrims from abroad. A total of 57,856 people from Bangladesh will be allowed to make the trip this year.
In 2020, Saudi Arabia said 127,198 Bangladeshis would be able to make the journey but, due to the pandemic, no one was able to go. The situation persisted in 2021.
Saudi Arabia has said that only people under the age of 65 will be able to make the pilgrimage this year. Each pilgrim must have received at least two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, have a COVID negative certificate before travelling and follow strict health protocols.
