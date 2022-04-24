People throng Kamalapur Station to buy tickets for Apr 28 Eid trips
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Apr 2022 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2022 11:53 AM BdST
People are swarming Kamalapur Railway Station on Sunday, the second day of advance sales of train tickets for the upcoming Eid holidays.
Long lines formed at the 16 counters selling the advance tickets.
Tickets for Apr 28 are being sold on Sunday. A large number of travellers are expected to leave Dhaka on that date as it is the last working day before Eid-ul Fitr.
According to Station Manager Masud Sarwar, the authorities set a sales target of 27,000 tickets each day in the lead up to Eid. Half of these tickets will be sold at the station counter and the other half online.
"The sale of advance tickets online and over the counter has started," he said on Saturday. "Tickets are available at five stations in Dhaka."
"As long as tickets are available, passengers will be able to buy them."
Travellers seeking train tickets are required to show their national identity cards or photocopies of their birth certificates. An individual can buy up to four tickets but must also show the NIDs or birth certificates of each of the other three passengers before they are allowed to buy their tickets.
Tickets for Apr 29 will go on sale on Monday, Apr 30 on Tuesday and May 1 on Wednesday.
The return trips will start on May 5, the sales of which will begin on May 1.
Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on May 2, depending on the sighting of the moon. Accordingly, Bangladesh Railway has begun the sales nine days in advance. However, if Eid falls on May 4, then the tickets for May 2 will be sold on Apr 28.
