Nine years into Rana Plaza collapse, court has only finished hearing plaintiff’s statement

The defence managed a freeze on the culpable homicide case proceedings from the High Court after charges were formally pressed in the trial court on Jun 21, 2016.

A judge ordered the trial on Jul 28 that year, but the beginning of the deposition by witnesses has been delayed more than 25 times while the families of the thousands of casualties are awaiting justice.

Plaintiff Wali Ashraf’s deposition at Dhaka District and Sessions Judges Court began on Jan 31 this year.

Wali, a sub-inspector of police’s Criminal Investigation Department, appeared on the second day of deposition but it could not continue as the main accused Sohel Rana was not produced in court. The judge then ordered the prisons authorities to explain why they failed to bring Rana to court.

The authorities have sent notices to five state witnesses to appear on May 5 for their deposition.

As many as 1,135 people were killed and over 2,500 injured after Rana Plaza, an eight-storey building housing five garment factories in Savar, collapsed on Apr 24, 2013.

The disaster hit global headlines, highlighting concerns about the safety of Bangladesh’s factories and their working conditions and forcing the government and factory owners to adopt new measures.

Savar police had pressed ‘culpable homicide’ charges against 21 named suspects, including the building's owner Sohel Rana.

The investigation into the case, however, led to 41 being accused under 12 criminal charges for threatening workers with loss of jobs if they did not continue to work in conditions known to be hazardous.

Assistant Police Commissioner of Criminal Investigation Department or CID Bijoy Krishna Kar submitted in court the charge sheet against 41 accused including Sohel Rana on Apr 26, 2015. At least 594 people were listed as witnesses.

Two of the 41 defendants, Abu Bakar Siddique and Abul Hossain, have died leaving the number of the accused at 39.

Another case over building code violations, filed by the capital development authority RAJUK, has also been stuck in the deposition phase at the Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrates court.

The chargesheet in the case, which accuses 18, including Sohel Rana, of using flawed and low-quality materials in the construction of Rana Plaza, was submitted in 2015 and the accused were indicted three years ago.

A court in Dhaka sentenced Sohel Rana to three years in prison in 2017 in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission for his failure to show his wealth statement.