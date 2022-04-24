An activist is campaigning to protect children's playground from police construction. Now police detain her and son

The activist Syeda Ratna has been mobilising public opinion against a recent attempt of constructing a police building on Tetul Tola ground, known as a neighbourhood playground, in Dhaka’s Kalabagn for a while.

Police officers, who asked not to be named, however, had claimed that Ratna, a member of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi, was “spreading misinformation” as the playground has already been allocated for the agency by the government.

Confirming the news, Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Senior Assistant Commissioner for the New Market zone Sharif Md Farukuzzaman said: “Dhaka’s deputy commissioner had handed over the rights for the land to police after clearing all the procedures. Syeda Ratna is accused of obstructing the government in its duties. She is in custody now.”

Sheyuti Shahgufta, Ratna’s daughter, told the bdnews24.com that on Sunday morning, Ratna, flanked by her son Priyangshu, identified with a single name, resumed their protest at the playground after noticing that construction materials were being kept in front of the ground entrance.

“My mother (Ratna) had started livestreaming the situation on Facebook. She and my 17-year-old brother were detained from there.” Sheyuti said.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said they were yet to decide on action against Ratna.

Human rights activist Khushi Kabir, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association’s chief executive Syed Rizwana Hasan, Alamgir Kabir and Ain o Salish Kendra’s Senior Coordinator Abu Ahmed Faizul Kabir had rushed to the Kalabagan Police Station upon receiving the news of Ratna’s detention.

They protested against the detention and urged police to free Ratna.

A few weeks ago, women in the surrounding neighbourhood joined the protest after police had fenced the playground with barbwires.

Shamim Ara was one of them.

While speaking to bdnews24.com, she said she was having a feeling that “she is about to lose her child".

“This ground is for our children. There was an attempt to take the ground over in the 80s, but we're able to thwart the attempt.”

“Maybe this time, we won’t be able to,” she said.