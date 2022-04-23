Regional action on water management essential to build back better from pandemic: Hasina

In a virtual address to the Fourth Asia-Pacific Water Summit in Japan on Saturday, Hasina said water management is fundamental for sustainable development and promoting a culture of peace.

"We need to ensure sound water management to build back better from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"In 2016, I was a member of the UN High-level Panel on Water that adopted a ‘Call to Action’. The mid-term review of the Water Action Decade next year will provide us a platform to implement the action agenda. The Kumamoto Declaration will be a useful contribution to that process."

The prime minister highlighted Bangladesh's holistic approach to water management. "More than 85 percent of our people have access to safe drinking water and improved sanitation facilities. We have almost ended open defecation. Our fight against water-borne diseases is a continuous effort."

She also revealed the government's plan to administer 2.3 million cholera vaccines in Dhaka next week.

Bangladesh is considered a “role model” in water-related disaster management, according to Hasina.

Investments focussing on flood embankments, cyclone shelters, coastal polders, green belts, floating agriculture, river dredging, and urban stormwater drainage systems have helped build resilience in the South Asian country.

"We have benefited from developing early warning systems and community-based interventions. Our floodplain management aims at managing the seasonal variations in water availability.

"We have drawn up a cross-sectoral Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 to work towards a resilient and prosperous delta. Our government is hosting an International Financing Conference next month for mobilising resources for implementing projects under the Plan."

The prime minister signalled Bangladesh's intention to harness the untapped potential of the blue economy.

However, she was wary of the immense impacts of climate change on water resources. "We see growing saline intrusion in our coastal areas. We also see a sharp decline in groundwater levels in some parts of the country. Our government is giving emphasis on nature-based solutions, including rainwater harvesting.

"Our scientists have been working on developing salinity and water-resistant, and drought-tolerant crops, and already invented a number of varieties. We are taking an eco-system based approach to protecting our wetlands. We recognise our rivers to be living entities."

Hasina called on countries in the Asia-Pacific region to share good practices, knowledge and technologies to help address common challenges. "A basin-wise approach is needed to manage the waters of trans-boundary rivers. We attach importance to regional or sub-regional cooperation, including hydro-power generation and transmission.

"We are indebted to our future generations to deliver on our international commitments on water, including the water-related SDGs. Our youths must be empowered so that they can become responsible actors for water inclusiveness, efficiency and sustainability."