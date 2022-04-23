Owner arrested after two workers die in Mymensingh fireworks factory explosion
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2022 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2022 04:48 PM BdST
Police have arrested the owner of an unauthorised fireworks factory in Mymensingh’s Nandail Upazila after the death of two workers in an explosion.
The Criminal Investigation Department apprehended Borhan Uddin, 50, the owner of the factory, in Brahmanbaria on Friday.
Borhan was sued on culpable homicide charges and under the Explosives Act after workers Nasima Begum, 30, and Afila Begum, 45, died on the spot following the explosion from gunpowder and chemicals on Wednesday.
Borhan had been operating the fireworks factory illegally for the past 15 to 20 years, said Mukta Dhar, a special superintendent of police at CID.
The factory had 50 workers and used to produce a variety of fireworks, including 'Chocolate Baji', 'Tara Baji' and crackers. The fireworks were sold at local markets and surrounding areas.
Borhan, who was named in a drugs case in 2019, used to buy raw materials for the factory from Old Dhaka’s Chawkbazar.
“The workers died tragically in the explosion that blew away a large part of the factory’s tin roof, damaging the walls,” Mukta said.
