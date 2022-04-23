Long queues as Bangladesh opens sale of advance train tickets ahead of Eid
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2022 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2022 11:33 AM BdST
Bangladesh Railway has begun selling advance train tickets on several routes across Bangladesh ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
The sale of tickets for Apr 27 opened at Dhaka's Kamalapur, Airport, Tejgaon and Cantonment rail stations at 8 am on Saturday and will continue until 4 pm.
Kamalapur station was abuzz with travellers, with long queues facing the 16 counters selling advance tickets.
"The sale of advance tickets online and over the counter has started. Tickets are available at five stations in Dhaka."
Another woman named 'Saira' said she also waited overnight to get tickets to Rangpur for herself and three other family members.
Travellers seeking train tickets are required to show their national identity cards or photocopies of their birth certificates. An individual can buy up to four tickets but in that case, the NIDs or birth certificates of each of the other three passengers must be shown.
The return trips will start on May 5, the sales of which will begin on May 1.
