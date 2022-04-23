Long queues as Bangladesh opens sale of advance train tickets ahead of Eid

The sale of tickets for Apr 27 opened at Dhaka's Kamalapur, Airport, Tejgaon and Cantonment rail stations at 8 am on Saturday and will continue until 4 pm.

Kamalapur station was abuzz with travellers, with long queues facing the 16 counters selling advance tickets.

But many have been enduring a gruelling wait to get their hands on tickets. Sanjida Akhtar, who is planning to leave the capital for the holidays, said, “I arrived at 7:30 pm yesterday. It's now 8:15 am and I finally got a ticket for the Kurigram Express. Look at the hours I spent waiting. But at least I got the ticket.”

Station Manager Masud Sarwar said the authorities have set a sales target of 27,000 tickets each day in the lead up to Eid. Half of these tickets will be sold at the station counter and the other half online.

"The sale of advance tickets online and over the counter has started. Tickets are available at five stations in Dhaka."

"As long as tickets are available, passengers will be able to buy them."

Another woman named 'Saira' said she also waited overnight to get tickets to Rangpur for herself and three other family members.

Travellers seeking train tickets are required to show their national identity cards or photocopies of their birth certificates. An individual can buy up to four tickets but in that case, the NIDs or birth certificates of each of the other three passengers must be shown.

Tickets for Apr 29 will go on sale on Monday, Apr 30 on Tuesday and May 1 on Wednesday.

The return trips will start on May 5, the sales of which will begin on May 1.

Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on May 2, depending on the sighting of the moon. Accordingly, Bangladesh Railway has begun the sales nine days in advance. However, if Eid falls on May 4, then the tickets for May 2 will be sold on Apr 28.