BNP leader’s arrest only progress in New Market mayhem probe

Police said most of the helmeted people involved in the clashes were students, but no one will be arrested without confirmation.

More than 50 people were injured in the series of skirmishes that broke out in the wee hours of Apr 19 and continued throughout the day.

Nahid Mia, a deliveryman, and Mohammad Morsalin, a shop assistant, succumbed to their injuries in hospital later. Their families filed murder cases while police started two cases over the clashes. Hundreds of unnamed traders and students were accused in the cases.

Police named 24 suspects in one of the cases and arrested one of them, Mokbul Hossain, a former president of the BNP’s New Market unit who owns two shops in New Market.

Dhaka College students were dragged into a dispute between the workers of the two shops that ultimately led to the mayhem. Mokbul denied any involvement with the clashes, saying he had rented out the shops to others.

A court on Saturday granted police three days to grill him in custody. “We're working to arrest the 23 other accused. I hope we'll be able to make arrests soon,” said SM Kayum, chief of New Market Police Station.

Mohammad Fazle Elahi, an additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, said on Saturday they were investigating the murder cases with “great importance”.

One of the officers investigating the cases said they expect quick progress as detectives are working on them. “We hope to give some good results within a day or two,” said the officer, who requested anonymity for the sensitivity of the issue.

