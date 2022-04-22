25 hurt after bus ploughs into car in Dhamrai

The accident occurred around 8 am on Friday near the Joypura bus stand on the Dhaka-Aricha highway, according to Dhamrai Police Station chief Atikur Rahman.

Citing witnesses, Atikur said the Dhaka-bound bus, operated by Hanif Paribahan, overturned on the road divider while the car was left in a crumpled heap.

The highway was gridlocked for some time after the accident.

Fire service officials later took the injured to the Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex and other local hospitals for treatment.