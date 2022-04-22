25 hurt after bus ploughs into car in Dhamrai
Savar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Apr 2022 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2022 04:41 PM BdST
At least 25 people have been injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Dhaka's Dhamrai Upazila.
The accident occurred around 8 am on Friday near the Joypura bus stand on the Dhaka-Aricha highway, according to Dhamrai Police Station chief Atikur Rahman.
Citing witnesses, Atikur said the Dhaka-bound bus, operated by Hanif Paribahan, overturned on the road divider while the car was left in a crumpled heap.
Fire service officials later took the injured to the Dhamrai Upazila Health Complex and other local hospitals for treatment.
