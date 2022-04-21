Three of a family burnt in fire sparked by refrigerator blast in Jatrabari
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Apr 2022 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2022 02:33 PM BdST
Three members of a family have been burnt in a fire sparked by the explosion of a refrigerator's compressor in Dhaka’s Jatrabari, police said.
The victims were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute after the blast in the Matuail area early on Thursday.
The three burnt in the fire have been identified as Abdul Karim, 30, his wife Khadiza Akter, 25, and the couple’s two-year-old daughter Fatema.
The child and her mother are now in the ICU.
“They suffered burns after the compressor exploded and the fire engulfed their house,” said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost, citing the relatives of the victims.
Khadiza suffered severe burns to 95 percent of her body while Karim and Fatema sustained burns on 54 percent and 34 percent of their bodies respectively, according to doctors.
“They woke up for sehri and the compressor of the fridge exploded as they were preparing food and sparked the fire. Locals put out the blaze and took the victims to the hospital," Karim’s cousin Kamran Hossain said.
- Compromise restores calm to Dhaka College
- 3 of a family burnt in Jatrabari fire
- Robbery suspect dies in Manikganj ‘shootout’
- New Market clashes: 700 sued in 3 cases
- New Market clashes: Shop worker succumbs to injuries
- Students threaten fresh protest, stores count losses
- Probe clears teacher Hriday Mondal
- China joins digital connectivity project
- As students and shopkeepers end hostilities, calm descends on Dhaka College campus
- Three of a family burnt in fire sparked by refrigerator blast in Jatrabari
- Robbery suspect killed in 'shootout' with RAB in Manikganj
- 700 unidentified people sued in three cases over New Market mayhem
- Death toll in New Market mayhem rises to 2 as shop worker succumbs to injuries
- Students threaten fresh demonstration as New Market businesses count losses after clashes
Most Read
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls best in world
- Blasts in front of Dhaka College halt traffic, stores closed
- Consensus to reopen shops as New Market businesses bleed on clashes with students
- Bangladeshi cricketer Mosharraf Rubel dies of cancer at 40
- Dhaka College principal leaves campus after hours of confinement amid clashes
- Dhaka University Teachers' Association chief suspended over tribute to Khandakar Mushtaque
- German envoy Tröster unhappy about BNP ‘misquoting’ him on human rights, democracy
- Bangladesh brings in Chinese company to strengthen digital communication
- Bangladesh court dismisses plea to unblock PUBG