Three of a family burnt in fire sparked by refrigerator blast in Jatrabari

The victims were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute after the blast in the Matuail area early on Thursday.

The three burnt in the fire have been identified as Abdul Karim, 30, his wife Khadiza Akter, 25, and the couple’s two-year-old daughter Fatema.

The child and her mother are now in the ICU.

“They suffered burns after the compressor exploded and the fire engulfed their house,” said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost, citing the relatives of the victims.

Khadiza suffered severe burns to 95 percent of her body while Karim and Fatema sustained burns on 54 percent and 34 percent of their bodies respectively, according to doctors.

“They woke up for sehri and the compressor of the fridge exploded as they were preparing food and sparked the fire. Locals put out the blaze and took the victims to the hospital," Karim’s cousin Kamran Hossain said.