Investigation clears Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mondal, finds allegations untrue

Professor Abdul Hye, principal of Government Haraganga College, submitted a four-page report to the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education or DSHE on Wednesday after reviewing statements of a number of students and 17 witnesses.

In an unscheduled class on Mar 20, Mondal, otherwise a popular mathematics and science teacher among students, was discussing topics of science with a group of 10th graders.

During the session, some pupils asked him about the relations between science and religion and secretly recorded the teacher's response on a mobile phone.

According to an audio clip they later shared on social media, Mondal had argued that “religion is a matter of faith” while “science looks at the evidence”.

Two days later, he was arrested on charges pressed by an employee of the school of hurting the students’ religious sentiments amid protests.

The DSHE formed a committee with Prof Hye as the lone member on Apr 10 amid widespread condemnation of Hriday’s arrest. The teacher was freed on bail on Apr 20 and returned to classes on Tuesday.

The investigator said four students apologised in written statements, admitting to wrongdoing by recording their conversation with Hriday.

The students also said they had first contacted Mahbub, a former member of the school’s governing body who was identified with a single name, instead of the headmaster with the audio, according to Prof Hye’s report.

“All the statements point to premeditation and there might be someone who worked behind the scenes.”

Hriday appeared in a court on Wednesday for the hearing of the charges against him.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Abdullah Al Yusuf set May 25 for the filing of the police report.