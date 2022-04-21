Evaly's Rassel gets bail in 9 cases of cheque fraud

However, Rassel will not be released from jail yet as there are still a few more cases pending against him, his lawyer Ahsan Habib said after securing bail for the former MD of Evaly from different courts on Thursday.

"All these cases involve offences under the Negotiable Instruments Act which are bailable. That is why the courts granted him bail," Habib told bdnews24.com.

Asked about the other cases against Rassel, he said, "There are many cases. New cases are being filed every now and again. I can't tell you the exact number at the moment.”

Evaly gained prominence with its lucrative offers on home appliances, TV, refrigerators, air-conditioners, washing machines, motorcycles and other products.

Many customers capitalised on Evaly's generous discounts of up to 50 percent by reselling the products. They invested in reselling products purchased from Evaly by borrowing hundreds of thousands of taka or selling land and gold ornaments.

Later, thousands of complaints were filed against Evaly for its failure to deliver products or refund customers for months despite taking advance payments.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, the company's chairman, on Sept 16 last year in a case filed by a customer. They were later placed on remand for questioning.

Shamima was released eight months later on Apr 8 after being granted bail in all the cases against her.