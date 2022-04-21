Death toll in New Market mayhem rises to 2 as shop worker succumbs to injuries

The 26-year-old 'Morsalin' was hospitalised after being struck by brickbats during the skirmishes.

He passed away around 4:35 am on Thursday while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital's intensive care unit, said Inspector Bacchu Mia of the hospital's police outpost.

Earlier on Tuesday, 23-year-old Nahid Hassan, a deliveryman for a courier service, had succumbed to his injuries at DMCH.

Students and shopkeepers clashed for nearly two and a half hours in the small hours of Tuesday before police dispersed them using tear gas and rubber bullets.

The clashes resumed in the morning, further crippling Dhaka’s slow Ramadan traffic.

At least 50 people were injured in the mayhem.