As students and shopkeepers end hostilities, calm descends on Dhaka College campus

Students have returned to their dormitories as shops began lifting their shutters on Thursday as lengthy discussions between the two sides ended in compromise late on Wednesday night.

The conflict, allegedly stemming from a feud between two food stores in which a few students got tangled late on Monday, turned the bustling shopping area into a batteground for most of Tuesday. More than 50 people were injured in the bloody skirmishes. Two of them later succumbed to their injuries.

The commotion continued on Wednesday before a broad agreement was reached between the aggrieved students and traders' representatives.

Normal traffic resumed in the area on Thursday to mark the return of shoppers for the busy festive season.

Law enforcement personnel are lining the streets from the Science Laboratory intersection to the Nilkhet junction. However, the main gate of Dhaka College has remained closed and students were sparse on the campus.

Hridoy Hossain, a student from Akhtaruzzaman Iliyas Hall, said, "The campus is quiet and calm. Those of us who are here are busy with our own work.”

Students of Dhaka College raised 10 demands during a press conference on Wednesday. Hridoy, who took part in the briefing, said the students held no grudges after their demands were accepted at the meeting.

"There is no danger of further hostilities now. All our demands have been accepted. Shopkeepers in New Market behave very badly. Everyone was angry about their behaviour. This issue was also raised during the meeting and they [traders] accepted it.”

Three cases have been filed against almost 1,400 people including students and businessmen, in connection with the clashes.

ATM Moinul Hossain, acting principal of Dhaka College, declined to comment on the situation at the college and the cases.

However, Hridoy Hossain, a final-year honours student, said, "Since there are lawsuits against unidentified people, there isn't any reason to worry. But at the same time, there are concerns. There hasn't been much of a reaction from students yet."

According to Dhaka College's schedule, the Eid holidays are set to start on Friday. However, many students already went home during Ramadan while some students left their dormitories during the clashes. Many more are preparing to leave once the situation returns to normal.

Belayet Hossain, a residential student of the college, said “Eid is approaching and the holiday starts tomorrow. Those who will celebrate Eid at home are getting ready. They will gradually leave.”

However, he added that many students will spend the holidays at the residential halls.

"No one is following the instructions to vacate the halls. Only those who had planned to go are leaving. Why should the halls be closed? Even on Eid day, the halls will be open as some students will stay.”