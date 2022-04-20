Two workers die after lightning sparks explosion at Mymensingh fireworks factory
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2022 04:25 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2022 04:25 PM BdST
An explosion at an illegal fireworks factory has left two of its workers dead in Mymensingh’s Nandail Upazila.
The incident occurred at Dakhin Bashati village in the upazila’s Chandipasha Union early on Wednesday, said Nandail Model Police Station chief Mizanur Rahman Akand.
The victims have been identified as Nasima Begum, 30, and Afila Begum, 45.
The blast blew away a large part of the factory’s tin roof, damaging the walls.
“The victims were working inside the factory during the blast, which left them dead on the spot,” Akand said.
An initial investigation suggests that two lightning strikes, reported just before the incident, caused the explosion.
The bodies were sent to Mymensingh Medical College for autopsy.
Law enforcers said they will take legal action against the factory owner once the investigation is complete.
