The condition for bail was marriage. Rape accused did just that in court

The woman had filed a rape case against Hasanuzzaman, an engineer who had previously worked on the Bangabandhu Satellite project, on Mar 6 at Adabor Police Station.

In the case statement, the plaintiff said Hasan took advantage of her, both physically and financially, since 2020.

Hasan had promised the plaintiff marriage and upon that assurance, they started living together at an apartment in Dhaka’s Adabor under false pretences, reads the statement.

The plaintiff claimed that they had lived together from Jan 26 to Feb 21 this year and Hasan took at least Tk 700,000 in loan from her during the period.

On Feb 21, the defendant informed the plaintiff that he will not marry her, which prompted the woman to press rape charges against him. Adabor police subsequently arrested Hasan.

The plaintiff’s counsel Azad Rahman said on Apr 17, Dhaka’s Fourth Additional Metropolitan Session Judges Court ruled that Hasan can only get out of his quandary by marrying the plaintiff.

The judge, however, referred the case to Dhaka’s Second Additional Metropolitan Session Judges Court.

On Tuesday, the accused married the plaintiff in the presence of the judge Bilkis Akhter, court officials, some policemen, and journalists in court.