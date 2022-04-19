1 dead as tension simmers in New Market after traders, Dhaka College students clash
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2022 10:46 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2022 11:01 PM BdST
Tension is escalating in the New Market area after violent clashes between store keepers and Dhaka College students throughout the day left one person dead and at least 50 others injured.
The victim, 23-year old Nahid Hasan, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday night. Relatives said he worked as a deliveryman of a courier service called D-Link.
His wife Dalia Sultana burst into tears as Resident Physician Md Alauddin announced the news of Nahid’s death. The couple started living in Kamrangirchar after their marriage six months ago.
The two camps clashed for nearly two and a half hours in the small hours of Tuesday before police dispersed them using tear gas and rubber bullets. The clashes resumed in the morning, further crippling Dhaka’s slow Ramadan traffic.
The traders started demonstrating again around 7:45pm while the students gathered outside the campus. Police charged baton to disperse the store workers.
Another group of students were demonstrating on the campus, confining Acting Principal ATM Moinul Hossain to his office after the authorities closed the institution until May 5 and instructed the students to vacate the residential halls. He later left the college, saying students will be allowed to live in the halls.
“Clashes have stopped for now, but we are still on alert. Let’s see how the situation turns,” said Shahen Shah, a deputy commissioner of DMP.
One shop of Noorjahan Supermarket was gutted after an arson attack.
It was unclear what led to the clashes but some students said an argument between storekeepers and Dhaka College students late on Monday night turned violent and caused the clashes.
Among the injured are Sazzad, Selim, Raju, Kawsar, Rahad, Alif, Yasin, Rubel and journalist Asif — all identified by a single name —and SATV cameraman Kabir Hossain.
Doctor Alauddin of DMCH said several people received serious injuries to their heads and were sent to the neurosurgery department. The others were being treated in the emergency department.
Inspector Bacchu Mia of the hospital’s police outpost said four people,
including a student and three shopkeepers, were admitted to the DMCH.
Fire gutted a shop at Noorjahan Super Market after an arson attack during clashes between shopkeepers and Dhaka College students in the New Market area on Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Another student, Mosharraf Hossain was rushed to Square Hospital during the skirmish at night. He is under intensive care at the hospital, police said.
- 50 injured in New Market clashes
- Dhaka College students block principal’s office
- Dhaka traffic will ease soon: minister
- Dhaka gridlocked amid New Market clash
- Indictment order in Pori Moni's Boat Club case on May 18
- Dhaka College closes residential halls until May 5 amid clashes
- New Market situation will 'cool down': minister
- Leaving Dhaka on Eid? Keep your gold with relatives: DMP
- At least 50 injured in Dhaka New Market clashes
- Agitated students block Dhaka College principal’s office after closure of residential halls
- Dhaka's crippling traffic will improve soon: home minister
- Dhaka faces gridlock amid clashes in New Market
- Indictment order in Pori Moni's attempted rape-murder case on May 18
- Dhaka College closes residential halls until May 5 amid clashes
Most Read
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers embroiled in fresh clashes
- Why are side-view mirrors inside autorickshaws in Bangladesh?
- Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers clash after ‘altercation’
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Cristiano Ronaldo mourns death of newborn twin son
- At least 50 injured in Dhaka New Market clashes
- Russia launches 'Battle of Donbas' on eastern front, Ukraine says
- Dhaka faces gridlock amid clashes in New Market
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas