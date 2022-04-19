Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mondal back to school after release on bail

Binodpur Ramkumar High School in Munshiganj organised a rally to strengthen communal harmony during which the teacher was welcomed back with flowers on Tuesday.

“I’m very much glad that I’ve returned to my beloved institution and class. It’s a great achievement. I’m at peace. I’ve forgotten everything. I’ve started anew in harmony with everyone,” Hriday said.

In an unscheduled class on Mar 20, Mondal, otherwise popular mathematics and science teacher among students, was discussing topics of science with a group of 10th graders.

During the session, some pupils made queries about the relationship between science and religion and secretly recorded the teacher's response on a mobile phone.

According to an audio clip they later shared on social media, Mondal had argued that “religion is a matter of faith” while “science looks at the evidence”.

Two days later, he was arrested in a case started by an employee of the school on charges of hurting the students’ religious sentiments amid protests after the audio clip was circulated on social media.

He was freed on bail on Apr 20. Upon return to the institution on Tuesday, Hriday gave science lessons to class 10 students.

“I’ve forgiven the students, but those who used the innocent pupils must be punished,” he said.

“A quarter with vested interests tried to harass him [Hriday]. The way the students received him today proves that the conspiracy has failed,” said Alamgir Hossain, president of the school’s governing body.

Headmaster Alauddin Ahmed said, “A handful of students damaged the school’s image. But today all the students, teachers, members of the managing committee, residents of the area have come. They’ve realised their mistake. We will work together to restore our pride.”