Dhaka College suspends classes, exams after midnight clash between students and New Market traders

The decision was announced in a notice posted on the college's website and Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Due to unavoidable reasons, all classes and examinations of Dhaka College's higher secondary and honours-masters programmes scheduled for Tuesday, Apr 19 have been suspended. All teachers are requested to be at the college by 10 am,” the notice read.

Several people, including law enforcers, were injured in the clashes between students of the college and traders, lasting almost two and a half hours.

Police later fired tear gas shells to quell the violence but they could not say what had sparked the skirmishes.

The students claimed three of them were shopping at the market when they were assaulted by shopkeepers following an altercation.

Traffic came to a halt in the area as both sides set fire to tyres and other objects on the streets. They also hurled brickbats at each other.