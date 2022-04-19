Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers clash after midnight
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2022 02:05 AM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2022 02:05 AM BdST
Clashes have erupted between the students of Dhaka College and the shopkeepers of New Market outside the market.
Police fired tear gas to bring the situation under control after the clashes started in the early hours of Tuesday, said Sharif Mohammad Faruquzzaman, an assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Traffic came to a halt on the street due to the clashes.
Police could not say what led to the clashes, but the students claimed three of them were assaulted by the shopkeepers during shopping.
