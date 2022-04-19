Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers clash after midnight

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Apr 2022 02:05 AM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2022 02:05 AM BdST

Clashes have erupted between the students of Dhaka College and the shopkeepers of New Market outside the market.

Police fired tear gas to bring the situation under control after the clashes started in the early hours of Tuesday, said Sharif Mohammad Faruquzzaman, an assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Traffic came to a halt on the street due to the clashes.

Police could not say what led to the clashes, but the students claimed three of them were assaulted by the shopkeepers during shopping.

