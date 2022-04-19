Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka College closes residential halls until May 5 amid clashes

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Apr 2022 04:05 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2022 04:50 PM BdST

Dhaka College has decided to close its residential halls until May 5 in the face of violent clashes between students and shopkeepers from New Market.

The authorities have ordered students to vacate the dormitories by Tuesday afternoon.

Students of Dhaka College and shopkeepers from New Market have been embroiled in a series of skirmishes since the early hours of Tuesday.

The clash started around midnight on Monday when an argument over a food bill turned violent.

Hostilities resumed around 9 am when both sides took to the streets again. It took until 12:45 pm for police to come out in force with armoured cars and riot gear.

At least 20 people – including shopkeepers, students, pedestrians, hawkers and journalists – were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with injuries.

Earlier, Dhaka College suspended all classes and examinations scheduled for Tuesday.

Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers embroiled in fresh clashes  

Journalists attacked, ambulance vandalised during clash at New Market  

Clashes between students, shopkeepers at New Market will end soon: home minister

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories