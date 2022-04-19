Dhaka College closes residential halls until May 5 amid clashes

The authorities have ordered students to vacate the dormitories by Tuesday afternoon.

Students of Dhaka College and shopkeepers from New Market have been embroiled in a series of skirmishes since the early hours of Tuesday.

The clash started around midnight on Monday when an argument over a food bill turned violent.

Hostilities resumed around 9 am when both sides took to the streets again. It took until 12:45 pm for police to come out in force with armoured cars and riot gear.

At least 20 people – including shopkeepers, students, pedestrians, hawkers and journalists – were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with injuries.

Earlier, Dhaka College suspended all classes and examinations scheduled for Tuesday.

