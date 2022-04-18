Fall in paddy prices frustrates Haor farmers after floods force early harvest

Farmers from Kishoreganj, Jamalpur, Netrakona, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Sylhet, Sunamganj and other districts have started bring the yields to Ashuganj, one of the largest paddy trade hub of the country. They are also selling paddy at Bhairab Bazar in Kishoreganj on the other side of the Meghna river.

The traders are buying paddy from this Boro season, during which the crops were damaged by floods, at Tk 770 per maund, or around 37.32 kg. Coarse Hira paddy is being sold at Tk 630 to Tk 640 per maund.

The farmers said the current prices are at least Tk 100 less per maund than what they got last year.

“This will cause us losses. We cultivate paddy by borrowing money. How will we feed ourselves or repay the loans if we don’t get fair prices?” said Shamsul Islam, a farmer from Kishoreganj’s Itna.

Abdul Aziz from Brahmanbaria’s Nasirnaagar said the half-grown crops will yield less rice than usual.

Traders are also frustrated about the quality of paddy. Trader Nannu Mia of Brahmanbaria’s Sarail said: “Paddy is being sold at Tkh 700 to Tk 750 per maund, down from Tk 900 to Tk 950 a year ago. This is causing loss for both farmers and traders.”

Rabiul Haque Majumder, deputy director at the Department of Agricultural Extension in Brahmanbaria, said drought, and a lack of proper irrigation and fertilisation , besides floods, also cause a fall in production.

“But these things have not happened in all the places of Brahmanbaria,” he said, adding that some more time will be needed before commenting on rice production in the district.