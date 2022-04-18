Another Hindu teacher in jail over hijab issue in Bangladesh

Dharani Kanta Barman, the headmaster of Daul Barbakpur High School in Mohadevpur, is the third accused to land in jail in the case started by teacher Amodini Paul. The two others arrested in the case are QM Sayeed Tito and Kazi Shamsuzzoha Milon.

Judge Md Taijul Islam of a court that takes cognisance of charges ordered officials to send Dharani to jail on Sunday after the headmaster came to secure bail.

A group of people demonstrated and attacked the school on Apr 7 after rumours were spread on social media that Amodini, an assistant headmistress, beat up female students for wearing a hijab.

A committee formed by the local administration found that Amodini and another teacher “corrected” male, female, Hindu and Muslim students alike for not wearing uniform and the hijab issue was brought up falsely to frame her.

Later Amodini started a case against five people over the rumours. The two others are Mahmudul Hasan Sumon, president of the school’s governing body, and Salauddin Ahmed, a local resident.

The teacher claimed the school management is divided in many groups and one of those groups tried to take advantage of the incident and of the fact that Amodini is a Hindu ahead of the retirement of Headmaster Dharani.