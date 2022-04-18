A couple checked into a Rajshahi hotel under fake names. The woman was then found dead

The woman was found dead in a room of a hotel named 'Dream Heaven' in Laxmipur around midnight on Sunday.

She had checked into the hotel with a man, who had identified himself as her husband, on Sunday morning, according to Rajpara Police Station chief Jahangir Alam.

In an entry in the hotel register, their names were recorded as 'Zulekha', 23, and 'Mizan', 26. They provided an address in Godagari.

Upon breaking the lock and entering the room, police found a doctor's prescription and a national identity card in the woman's bag. According to the NID card, the woman's name was Zainab Begum, a 41-year-old native of Natore.

"The woman's body was lying on the bed with parts of her legs hanging off the bed. We suspect that she was strangled to death. An autopsy will confirm the cause of death," said Jahangir.

The hotel authorities told police that the man accompanying her had locked the room and left around 1:30 pm. But his failure to return at night aroused suspicion among hotel staff. They then informed the police about the matter.

"We believe that Mizan called Zainab Begum to the hotel and killed her. They both used fake names and provided a false address. Efforts are underway to identify the man," said Jahangir.