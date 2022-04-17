TIB dismisses remark by top government official on its funding as ‘misleading’

Speaking at a workshop in Dhaka on Saturday, Ahmad Kaikaus said the TIB is funded by the BHP, a controversial Australian multinational mining, metals and petroleum public company.

The senior PMO official was responding to the recent TIB findings that alleged Tk 232.79 million misappropriations in procuring COVID-19 vaccines.

In a press note issued on Sunday, the TIB said PM’s principal secretary somehow mixed up its survey results of average Tk 69 bribe to get a vaccine dose with the gross overall misappropriation, which is misleading.

“The survey results, published in our findings on April 12, have no correlation connection with the data we had published on the misappropriation,” it read.

According to a Guardian report published in February, BHP, the world’s biggest mining group, which earlier claimed it had ministerial permission to destroy as many as 40 sites of cultural importance to the country’s native Aborigines, recently had significantly scaled back its operation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The move followed outrage by its investors at its mining plans and subsequently pledged not to damage any of the sites without “extensive consultation” with native owners.

Kaikaus said: “Why are you taking money from them while calling us thieves? Is it a joke?”

The secretary admitted “a little” corruption takes place in the lower level of the government offices but claimed high officials are not involved in graft.

“It hurts when you question our honesty after we work honestly.”

For future reference, TIB said it is funded by the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency and Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

What was in the study?

More than 22 percent of the hospitalised COVID-19 patients in Bangladesh faced irregularities at the healthcare facilities, according to the TIB study.

They paid between Tk 400 and Tk 10,000 extra and suffered for employees’ misbehaviour and indifference to providing information at the state-run hospitals while agents pushed patients to take treatment at private facilities.

Among the 22.2 percent of patients who faced irregularities, 61 percent experienced a delay, 34.1 percent reported absence or negligence of the staff, misbehaviour and non-cooperation, and 24.4 percent did not get information about services.

In addition to that, 12.2 percent paid additional charges and faced harassment by the agents, according to the report.

The TIB said 15 percent of the patients faced irregularities during coronavirus tests while 26.1 percent faced problems while giving samples.

The survey found that health protocols were not maintained at 68.6 percent of COVID-19 testing centres; 17.3 percent of patients returned home after facing delays while giving samples and 16.7 percent faced misbehaviour and 10.3 percent were forced to visit the centres multiple times.

The average waiting time for a test report was 2.5 days and maximum of 9 days, according to the survey.