Key suspect in Cumilla journalist Mohiuddin's murder killed in ‘shootout’
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Apr 2022 09:34 AM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2022 09:34 AM BdST
The key suspect in the murder of Mohiuddin Sarkar Nayeem, a journalist in Cumilla, has been killed in a so-called shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion.
The gunfight took place around 2 am on Sunday at Golabari near the Bangladesh-India border in Cumilla Sadar Upazila, according to RAB-11 Company Captain Maj Mohammad Sakib Hossain.
The dead man, Md Raju, 35, was a native of Bishnupur village in Adorsho Sadar Upazila.
Raju was implicated in several cases related to drugs, firearms and smuggling, according to law enforcers.
After learning about the presence of a gang of ‘armed criminals and drug traders’, a RAB patrol team conducted a raid in Golabari, said Maj Sakib.
"The criminals opened fire on the RAB members, prompting a retaliation. After the gunfight, a man was found lying on the ground with bullet wounds .”
He was subsequently rushed to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead.
"Later, we learnt that the man was the top drug trader Raju, the key suspect in journalist Mohiuddin Sarkar Nayeem's murder,” said the RAB officer.
A RAB member was injured in the fight and is now receiving treatment in hospital.
The elite police unit recovered arms and ammunition from the scene, said Maj Sakib. Raju’s body has been kept in the morgue of Cumilla Medical College Hospital. Legal measures will be taken on the issue, he said.
Mohiuddin, a native of Burichang Upazila's Rajapur, was shot dead near the border with India on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old was the son of retired policeman Mosharraf Hossain Sarkar from Brahmanpara’s Malapara.
He was a staff reporter for a local newspaper 'Dainik Cumillar Dak' as well as the former local correspondent of Ananda TV.
After his death, his mother started a case against three people along with a few other unidentified assailants.
Raju, a notorious drug smuggler, was the key suspect in the case. Police arrested four suspects, including two named in the case statement. They have since been sent to Cumilla Central Jail.
