Key suspect Ashish Rai placed under arrest for film star Sohel Chowdhury's murder

Judge Zakir Hossain of Dhaka’s Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 issued the order on Sunday while rejecting Ashish's bail plea.

Ashish was arrested in Dhaka's Gulshan by the Rapid Action Batallion on Apr 5 and later charged in a case over possession of narcotics.

According to the RAB, Ashish was planning to flee to Canada on Apr 7 after an arrest warrant was issued for him in the murder case.

In his bail plea, lawyer Kazi Nazibulla Hiru said Ashish did not know that an arrest warrant had been issued for him. He noted that the case had not progressed since 2004 after the High Court put a freeze on the trial proceedings.

Another High Court bench later revoked the stay order but Ashish was not aware of the development, according to Hiru.

“It was a simple slip up. Even his personal lawyer was unaware of the development,” he said.

In reply, the judge pointed out that every defendant in the case had received notice of the development.

“I believe it wasn't a mistake but rather a deliberate attempt to escape justice,” he said.

The court later fixed the next hearing for Apr 25.

Another court in Dhaka had rejected a bail petition by Ashish in the case on Apr 10.

On Dec 18, 1998, film star Sohel was shot dead near the Trumps Club in Banani.

His brother, Touhidul Islam Chowdhury, pressed murder charges with the Gulshan Police Station the same day.

Police indicted nine people in 1999 and the case was later forwarded to the Speedy Trial Tribunal.

But the trial stalled as Adnan Siddiqui, a key suspect, appealed for the dismissal of the case. The High Court later paused the proceedings in 2004.

In 2015, the High Court reversed its previous ruling and removed the stay order. A trial court then issued arrest warrants for all the suspects in the case on Mar 28.

Film producer and controversial businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai also had alleged links to the killing of Sohel.