Dhaka to seek Washington’s explanation for ‘fundamental flaws’ in human rights report
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Apr 2022 11:45 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2022 11:45 PM BdST
The government has decided to demand an explanation from Washington for “fundamental flaws” in the latest US report on human rights issues in Bangladesh.
“We’ve decided to speak to the United States on every issue in the report. We'll seek their explanation. We'll want to know the scopes where we [Dhaka and Washington] can work together,” State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said, speaking to reporters on Sunday.
He said the Biden administration will be asked to withdraw some parts "that directly contradict the people of Bangladesh", because these will put their "engagement and acceptance in other fields at risk".
Shahriar added that the government “rejected outright” some issues that are irrelevant". “Bangladesh can never entertain these issues, such as rights of homosexuals.”
The foreign ministry in a statement also said the government is “of the view that the tendency to impose values of a select few of other countries, such as LGBT rights, same-sex marriage etc., in the name of human rights violations are regrettable and uncalled for”.
“While a number of unsubstantiated figures vis-a-vis human rights situation posed the purpose of the source questionable, there are also few factual errors in the report. For example, though we do not endorse their information, the Ain of Salish Kendra (ASK) mentioned 275 extrajudicial killings in January-May 2018 period, while the US report wrongly cited ASK in mentioning that there were 606 extrajudicial killings in May-June 2018.”
“When making critical observations and comments about the human rights situation in Bangladesh, the sources often chose to remain forgetful, juxtaposed to their 'statistics' of human rights issues, that Bangladesh is a country of more than 170 million people, and that it is making enormous people-centric development with an ultimate aim of progressively ensuring all human rights of its people in quality terms.”
Shahriar also claimed the ASK survey figure mentioned in the US report does not match the original one. “There are major problems in the data used in the [US] report.”
“Some other countries also reacted that the report contains fundamental flaws. So we can’t unfortunately appreciate the report.”
He urged the US authorities to cross-check the data with the information provided by the government.
He said the government is “somewhat frustrated” about such reports by the US when the two countries are working together in many areas.
In the report published last week, the US State Department said, “There were reports of widespread impunity for security force abuses and corruption. The government took few measures to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption and abuse and killing by security forces.”
The other issues mentioned by the report included “serious restrictions on free expression and media, including violence or threats of violence against journalists, unjustified arrests or prosecutions of journalists, and censorship and the existence of criminal libel and slander laws”.
