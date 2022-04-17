Bangladesh court orders couple to let 19-year-old daughter return to Canada

It ordered the court registrar on Sunday to hand the young woman to the Canadian High Commission with necessary papers.

According to a writ petition, the family lived in Canada and the woman was studying there. They brought her to Dhaka 10 months ago saying it was temporary visit. But when she wanted to return to Canada, they did not let her go.

The parents allegedly took away her mobile phone and confined her to the house. She informed the Canadian High Commission about the matter in February by using the land phone.

The high commission filed a general diary on the matter at Mugda Police Station on Feb 9. Later, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services and Ain O Salish Kendra filed the writ petition.

After an initial hearing, the panel of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman ordered the authorities to bring the woman to court on Apr 5, asking why confining her for 10 months should not be declared illegal.

The high commission on Thursday told the court the Canadian government will bear the cost of her living and education, and ensure security.

The judges also talked to the young woman and her father.

Lawyer Sara Hossain, who stood for the petitioner said the father agreed to let his daughter return to Canada because the Canadian government’s promise to ensure her security.

“The court also took into account that the woman is adult and needs to continue her study,” she said.