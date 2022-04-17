1,300 yaba tablets found inside malta fruits
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Apr 2022 07:26 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2022 07:34 PM BdST
Paltan police have recovered 1,300 pieces of yaba tablets from inside seven malta or navel oranges at Dhaka’s Shantinagar.
The law enforcers also arrested an 18-year-old Rohingya citizen, identified by a single name “Ayas”.
Paltan Police chief Md Salauddin Mia said Ayas stood in front of Green Homeo Hall around 8pm on Saturday to sell the contraband drugs.
Sensing danger, Ayas attempted to flee and the police nabbed him and retrieved only a package of fruits from him. Only after peeling the fruits did police find the yaba tablets wrapped in polythene.
Salahuddin said the polythene containing the drugs was placed inside the fruit through a small hole which was closed later. He also said never before had he encountered such drug distribution mechanism.
Ayas was sent to court on Sunday.
- Suspect in Cumilla journalist's murder killed in ‘shootout’
- Kaikaus chides corruption critics
- Coal-laden ship sinks off Bhasan Char
- Myanmar national held with yaba worth Tk 24m
- Two workers die in Rangamati landslide
- Man pleaded his killers to wait until Iftar. They didn’t
- Call for judicial probe into Hriday Mondal’s arrest
- Race against time to save Haor crops
- Key suspect Ashish Rai placed under arrest for film star Sohel Chowdhury's murder
- Three million holidaymakers will leave Dhaka each day for Eid. But half of them won’t have tickets
- Those who don’t observe Mujibnagar Day are not true freedom fighters: Quader
- Key suspect in Cumilla journalist Mohiuddin's murder killed in ‘shootout’
- Principal Secretary Kaikaus chides corruption critics
- RAB arrests 4 human-trafficking suspects on rape charges
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Jet fuel prices rise by 117% in a year and a half. Bangladeshi airlines, flyers feel the heat
- No word from Mariupol as surrender window offered by Russia opens
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas
- Clashes erupt in Indian capital during Hindu procession
- Principal Secretary Kaikaus chides corruption critics
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Russia says its forces clear most of Mariupol, strike Kyiv suburb
- Key suspect in Cumilla journalist Mohiuddin's murder killed in ‘shootout’
- Mujib’s family a curse: Tarique