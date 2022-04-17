1,300 yaba tablets found inside malta fruits

The law enforcers also arrested an 18-year-old Rohingya citizen, identified by a single name “Ayas”.

Paltan Police chief Md Salauddin Mia said Ayas stood in front of Green Homeo Hall around 8pm on Saturday to sell the contraband drugs.

Sensing danger, Ayas attempted to flee and the police nabbed him and retrieved only a package of fruits from him. Only after peeling the fruits did police find the yaba tablets wrapped in polythene.

Salahuddin said the polythene containing the drugs was placed inside the fruit through a small hole which was closed later. He also said never before had he encountered such drug distribution mechanism.

Ayas was sent to court on Sunday.