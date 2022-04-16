Man pleaded with his killers to wait until Iftar. They didn’t
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2022 12:28 AM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2022 12:28 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested five people eight days after the murder of Morshed Ali in broad daylight in Cox’s Bazar Sadar Upazila.
Morshed, a returnee from Saudi Arabia, pleaded with his assailants to be kept alive until after the Iftar during the attack, but the killers "did not give him a chance", the RAB said in a statement on Friday.
The arrestees are Mohammad Ali alias Mohammad, his brother Mohammadul Huq alias Mahmudur Huq, 52, Abdullah, 30, Abdul Aziz, 28, and Nurul Huq, 53, all permanent residents of Cox's Bazar.
They were arrested at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar in the early hours of Friday, said Md Nurul Absar, an officer of RAB 7.
They attacked 40-year-old Morshed in front of a vegetable shop in the Cheranghar area under Sadar Police Station around 4:30pm on Apr 7 with sharp weapons, the RAB said.
He was later taken to the hospital in critical condition and died there. The next day,
Morshed's brother Jahed Ali pressed murder charges against 26 people.
RAB’s Absar said Morshed had a dispute with Mohammad's family over a water irrigation project.
"Morshed's family had been running the irrigation project in PMkhali union. Those involved in the murder took control of the project and started extorting money from the farmers.
"Morshed protested against the extortion after returning home from Saudi Arabia some days ago. When they [Morshed’s family] tried to get the project’s control back, Mahmudul and his companions started threatening Morshed’s family.”
Describing the killing, Absar said, “Morshed went to the market that afternoon to buy Iftar. At that moment, they attacked him with sharp weapons in public.”
"Later, they wounded him mortally with sticks and iron rods. When people tried to come to his rescue, the killers fired their guns and fled.”
During the attack, Morshed, who was fasting, pleaded to keep him alive until Iftar, but the killers did not give him that chance, the RAB said in the statement.
