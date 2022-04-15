Sale of advance bus tickets for Eid trips opens to a lukewarm response
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2022 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2022 02:46 PM BdST
Several bus operators have started selling advance tickets for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.
On Friday, tickets for trips between 26 Apr and 1 May went on sale at different counters in the Gabtoli Bus Terminal and surrounding areas in Dhaka.
However, the bus counters drew sparse crowds on the opening day of sales.
“Bus operators have made preparations for the sale of advance tickets for trips between Apr 26 and May 1. Tickets for various northern and southern routes will be sold as long as seats are available,” said Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, chairman of the Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners' Association.
“Tickets are now available but different bus operators will sell them at different times. Many of them will begin selling advance tickets from tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” said Faruk Talukder Sohel, owner of Shohag Paribahan.
“We have started selling our tickets for different routes and will continue to do so as long as seats are available.”
The ticket counters in Dhaka are usually overburdened before Eid, but this year the scene is different. The queues in front of several counters in the capital’s Shyamoli, Kalyanpur and Gabtoli were relatively thin.
Ruhul Amin is planning to return home to Dinajpur for the Eid holidays. He learnt about the ticket sale from an acquaintance who works at a bus counter. "I came to buy tickets from the Hanif Paribahan counter in the morning. It was almost empty at the time. I bought three tickets for Dinajpur at reasonable prices."
Mosharraf Hossain, general manager of Hanif Paribahan, believes the slow start to the sale is down to the 'length' of the Eid holiday. “The Eid holiday is quite lengthy this year. That’s why travellers are not in a hurry [to buy tickets]."
However, advance tickets are yet to go on sale at Mohakhali Bus Terminal, according to Inter-District Bus Owners' Association President Abul Kalam.
“Tickets will be available at different counters of the Mohakhali Bus Terminal after the start of the Eid holidays as a few long-distance buses will depart from there. But short-distance tickets are not sold in advance.”
Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on May 2, but the date is subject to the sighting of the moon.
The sale of advance train tickets will begin on Apr 23.
- Sale of advance bus tickets begins
- Fire at Lalbagh plastics factory doused
- Feni policeman arrested on child sexual assault charges
- Girl killed in father’s arms: 3 arrested
- Voter enrolment: rules for dual citizens eased
- Ramna bomb attack convict arrested
- Storm, lightning kill 5 in Sunamganj
- Mongol Shobhajatra returns with fresh fervour
- Sale of advance bus tickets for Eid trips opens to a lukewarm response
- Fire erupts at plastics factory in Old Dhaka
- Police constable arrested for 'sexually assaulting' child in Feni
- Fire guts 5 Indian trucks at Benapole port
- Family alleges torture after man dies in police custody in Lalmonirhat
- A man took her 4-year-old daughter to buy chocolate. She was shot dead
Most Read
- Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after Russian warship sinks
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas
- Bangladesh eases rules for dual citizens to enrol as voter
- Europe reluctantly readies Russian oil embargo
- Biman’s Boeing 777 flies to Saudi after collision in Dhaka airport hangar
- A man took her 4-year-old daughter to buy chocolate. She was shot dead
- RAB arrests Ramna bomb attack convict after two decades
- Bollywood stars Bhatt and Kapoor marry
- UK plans to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda for processing
- Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $41 billion