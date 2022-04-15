Ramna bomb attack convict Mufti Shafiqur hid in the guise of a teacher: RAB

The militant changed his name to Abdul Karim and taught at different madrasas in Narsingdi, according to RAB spokesperson Commander Khandaker Al Moin.

He also served as an imam at a local mosque, Moin said at a media briefing a day after his arrest on Friday.

The elite police unit apprehended Shafiqur from Kishoreganj’s Bhairab on Pahela Boishakh, the first day of the Bangla calendar.

“After the attack on Ramna Batamul, he remained covertly involved with the militant group Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) until 2008. He started to work in a madrasa in Narsingdi in 2008,” the RAB spokesperson said.

The 61-year-old Shafiqur was also sentenced to life in prison over the grenade attack on an Awami League rally on Aug 21, 2004.

He used to spread ‘misleading religious propaganda’ while hiding in the guise of an imam, Moin added.

Apart from the Ramna Batmul and Aug 21 grenade attacks, the RAB also shed light on his involvement in the 2005 grenade attack on an Awami League rally at Boidder Bazar in Habiganj.

Former finance minister Shah AMS Kibria and four other Awami League members died while more than 100 people were injured in the attack.

“Shafiqur would use his guile to meet his family members at different places after he went into hiding. After 21 years in hiding, he was tracked down at one of the meeting points and arrested,” Moin said.

Ten people were killed after a bomb had exploded during leading cultural troupe Chhayanaut’s programme at the capital’s Ramna Batamul on the morning of Apr 14, 2001.

According to the case dossier, Islamist militants targeted the Pahela Baishakh event as they considered it ‘anti-Islamic’.

Mufti Abdul Hannan, a top Huji leader, Shafiqur and 12 other militants were accused in the murder case filed over the bomb attack.

Shafiqur met Mufti Hannan while studying in Pakistan, Moin added.

A Dhaka court on Jun 23, 2014 sentenced to death Hannan, Shafiqur and six other accused and gave life imprisonment to six others in the case.

Besides Hannan and Shafiqur, Maulana Akbar Hossain, Arif Hasan Sumon, Maulana Tajuddin, Hafiz Jahangir Alam Badr, Maulana Abu Bakr alias Hafiz Selim Hawladar, and Maulana Abdul Hai also were given the capital punishment.

Shahadatullah Jewel, Maulana Sabbir, Shaokat Hossain alias Sheikh Farid, Maulana Abdur Rauf, Maulana Abu Taher and Maulana Yahia were sentenced to life.

Tajuddin, Jahangir, Abu Bakr, Abdul Hai are still absconding.

Hannan was hanged on Apr 12, 2017 over a grenade attack targeting former British high commissioner Anwar Choudhury.