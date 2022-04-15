Police constable arrested for 'sexually assaulting' child in Feni
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2022 01:19 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2022 01:19 PM BdST
A police constable has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy in Feni.
Constable Mohammad Yunus has been suspended following his arrest on Thursday in connection with a case filed by the child’s mother, said Md Nizam Uddin, chief of Feni Model Police Station.
Yunus worked as a driver at the police station. Meanwhile, the alleged victim worked in a shop in Feni.
On Dec 23 last year, the boy was returning home in Rampur after closing the shop at night when Yunus stopped him near the Mohipal Flyover on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway before detaining him on charges of 'owning illegal goods', according to the case statement.
Later, he took the child to a hotel called ‘Night Hold’ and sexually assaulted him, threatening to harm the boy if he resisted.
Yunus subsequently detained him the next day over the same allegation and took him to a secluded place where he sexually assaulted the boy again in a police car, his mother alleges.
Finally, on Mar 5, Yunus lured the boy with the promise of buying him a new mobile phone and took him to his village home in Noakhali’s Sonaimuri.
He held the boy captive in a room and abused him multiple times.
After learning about the incidents, the mother of the boy started the case under the Prevention of Women and Children Oppression Act on Thursday.
Yunus has since been sent to jail.
- Girl killed in father’s arms: 3 arrested
- Voter enrolment: rules for dual citizens eased
- Ramna bomb attack convict arrested
- Storm, lightning kill 5 in Sunamganj
- Mongol Shobhajatra returns with fresh fervour
- Bangladesh celebrates Bangla New Year with traditional zeal
- Bangla New Year festivities set to begin with zeal
- Saudi allows 57,000 devotees to travel for Hajj this year
- A man took her 4-year-old daughter to buy chocolate. She was shot dead
- Bangladesh eases rules for dual citizens to enrol as voter
- RAB arrests Ramna bomb attack convict after two decades
- Storm, lightning strikes kill 5 in Sunamganj
- Return of Mongol Shobhajatra brings fresh fervour to Bangla New Year festivities
- Bangladesh rings in Bangla New Year 1429 with renewed hope
Most Read
- Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after Russian warship sinks
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas
- Bangladesh eases rules for dual citizens to enrol as voter
- Europe reluctantly readies Russian oil embargo
- RAB warns Eid shoppers to avoid 15 'mugging hotspots' in Dhaka
- Biman’s Boeing 777 flies to Saudi after collision in Dhaka airport hangar
- Return of Mongol Shobhajatra brings fresh fervour to Bangla New Year festivities
- A man took her 4-year-old daughter to buy chocolate. She was shot dead
- Russia warns of Baltic nuclear deployment if NATO admits Sweden and Finland
- Bangladesh railway workers call off strike on govt assurances