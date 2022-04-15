Fire erupts at plastics factory in Old Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2022 01:36 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2022 01:36 PM BdST
Firefighters are battling a fire that has engulfed a plastics factory in Dhaka's Lalbagh.
The fire broke out at the tin-roofed factory in Shahid Nagar's Bou Bazar area around 12:30 pm on Friday, according to Rozina Akhter, an official at the Fire Service Control Room.
Eight firefighting units were subsequently dispatched to the scene, she said.
The authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.
