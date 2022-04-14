Return of Mongol Shobhajatra brings fresh fervour to Bangla New Year festivities

The parade kicked off from the Dhaka University TSC at 9:01 am following the conclusion of Chhayanaut’s flagship curtain-raising event at Ramna Batamul on Thursday.

The march was led by the university's Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman. It advanced from the TSC to Nilkhet instead of taking the usual Shahbagh-TSC route due to ongoing construction work of the metro rail.

People from all walks of life participated in the procession. Dressed in Boishakh attires, they held colourful masks in their hands and danced to the rhythm of drums.

This year's procession featured five motifs, represented by a large-scale replica of a horse alongside other handcrafted clay figurines and traditional artefacts, all of which were crafted by artisans under the guidance of students.

Mongol Shobhajatra was declared a UNESCO cultural heritage in 2016.

The procession was cancelled in 2020 and was scaled down last year, with limited opportunity for everyone to participate.

As several coronavirus restrictions have been lifted this time, people of all ages gathered in the Ramna and Dhaka University areas in the morning. The campus started to sparkle with an array of colours within a short period.

The procession was held under tight security as members of the police, RAB, APBn and SWAT set up security cordons at the front and back.

"We are expressing our firm conviction to build a humane and non-communal society. May the bond of harmony between people be strong. Our expectation in 1429 is to get rid of any kind of evil forces,” said Akhtaruzzaman.

The Bangla New Year was introduced by the Mughals as a harvest calendar. With time, it turned into one of the biggest festivals in the region, upholding secularism and creating a sense of belonging among all Bengalis. It also inspired Bengalis to fight for their rights while nurturing their cultural heritage.

Since its inception in 1967, Chhayanaut has been celebrating Pahela Boishakh, the first day of the Bangla calendar, at Ramna Park, which gradually became the global centre of Bangla New Year celebrations.

“We were not able to hold this festival in the last two years in its full form. We believe that through our heritage and cultural activities, we will be victorious in the fight against militancy and other invisible forces,” said State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid.