Return of Mongol Shobhajatra brings fresh fervour to Bangla New Year festivities
Russel Sarkar, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Apr 2022 01:28 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2022 01:28 PM BdST
Dhaka University's Institute of Fine Arts has ushered in the Bangla New Year with the Mongol Shobhajatra, a colourful procession featuring evocative masks, floats, and motifs of Bangladeshi culture.
The parade kicked off from the Dhaka University TSC at 9:01 am following the conclusion of Chhayanaut’s flagship curtain-raising event at Ramna Batamul on Thursday.
The march was led by the university's Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman. It advanced from the TSC to Nilkhet instead of taking the usual Shahbagh-TSC route due to ongoing construction work of the metro rail.
This year's procession featured five motifs, represented by a large-scale replica of a horse alongside other handcrafted clay figurines and traditional artefacts, all of which were crafted by artisans under the guidance of students.
Mongol Shobhajatra was declared a UNESCO cultural heritage in 2016.
As several coronavirus restrictions have been lifted this time, people of all ages gathered in the Ramna and Dhaka University areas in the morning. The campus started to sparkle with an array of colours within a short period.
The procession was held under tight security as members of the police, RAB, APBn and SWAT set up security cordons at the front and back.
The Bangla New Year was introduced by the Mughals as a harvest calendar. With time, it turned into one of the biggest festivals in the region, upholding secularism and creating a sense of belonging among all Bengalis. It also inspired Bengalis to fight for their rights while nurturing their cultural heritage.
Since its inception in 1967, Chhayanaut has been celebrating Pahela Boishakh, the first day of the Bangla calendar, at Ramna Park, which gradually became the global centre of Bangla New Year celebrations.
- Bangla New Year festivities set to begin with zeal
- Saudi allows 57,000 devotees to travel for Hajj this year
- Hasina wants multiplex in every district
- Call for quick execution of Azad murder verdict
- Railway workers call off strike
- 4 to die for Humayun Azad murder
- Workers' protests brings train services to a halt
- Hasina thanks Guterres for crisis response group invite
- Return of Mongol Shobhajatra brings fresh fervour to Bangla New Year festivities
- Bangladesh rings in Bangla New Year 1429 with renewed hope
- Covered van runs over and kills 3 in Uttara
- Bangla New Year festivities set to begin with traditional zeal after pandemic break
- 57,856 devotees from Bangladesh can travel for Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca this year
- Hasina wants multiplex in every district, cultural complexes in Upazilas
Most Read
- RAB warns Eid shoppers to avoid 15 'mugging hotspots' in Dhaka
- Bangladesh railway workers call off strike on govt assurances
- Pressure to remove news: US report highlights case against bdnews24.com
- Bangla New Year festivities set to begin with traditional zeal after pandemic break
- Bangladesh economy shows resilience amid global uncertainty, says World Bank
- Bangladesh SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023, says Dipu Moni
- Four sentenced to death in Humayun Azad murder case
- Ignoring Bengali language, culture is tantamount to ignoring independence, says Hasina
- Suspect in New York subway shooting has been captured, officials say
- Journalist shot dead at border in Cumilla