RAB arrests Ramna bomb attack convict after two decades
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Apr 2022 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2022 11:58 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a man condemned to death over the bomb attack on Chhayanaut’s Pahela Boishakh programme at Ramna Batamul in Dhaka two decades ago.
Mufti Shafiqur Rahman was also sentenced to life in prison for the Aug 21, 2004 grenade attack on an Awami League rally.
The RAB informed the media about his arrest in a message on Bangla New Year on Thursday.
He was arrested in Kishoreganj’s Bhairab, the RAB said. No further details were given.
Ten people were killed after a bomb had exploded during leading cultural troupe Chhayanaut’s programme at the capital’s Ramna Batamul in the morning of Apr 14, 2001.
According to the case dossier, Islamist militants targeted the Pahela Baishakh event as they considered it ‘anti-Islamic’.
Mufti Abdul Hannan, a top leader of Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami or HuJI, Shafiqur and 12 other militants were accused in the murder case filed over the bomb attack.
A Dhaka court on Jun 23, 2014 sentenced to death Hannan, Shafiqur and six other accused and gave life imprisonment to six others in the case.
Besides Hannan and Shafiqur, Maulana Akbar Hossain, Arif Hasan Sumon, Maulana Tajuddin, Hafiz Jahangir Alam Badr, Maulana Abu Bakr alias Hafiz Selim Hawladar, and Maulana Abdul Hai were given the capital punishment.
Shahadatullah Jewel, Maulana Sabbir, Shaokat Hossain alias Sheikh Farid, Maulana Abdur Rauf, Maulana Abu Taher and Maulana Yahia were sentenced to life.
Tajuddin, Jahangir, Abu Bakr, Abdul Hai are still absconding.
Hannan was hanged on Apr 12, 2017 for the grenade attack on former British high commissioner Anwar Choudhury.
- Storm, lightning kill 5 in Sunamganj
- Mongol Shobhajatra returns with fresh fervour
- Bangladesh celebrates Bangla New Year with traditional zeal
- Bangla New Year festivities set to begin with zeal
- Saudi allows 57,000 devotees to travel for Hajj this year
- Hasina wants multiplex in every district
- Call for quick execution of Azad murder verdict
- Railway workers call off strike
- Storm, lightning strikes kill 5 in Sunamganj
- Return of Mongol Shobhajatra brings fresh fervour to Bangla New Year festivities
- Bangladesh rings in Bangla New Year 1429 with renewed hope
- Covered van runs over and kills 3 in Uttara
- Bangla New Year festivities set to begin with traditional zeal after pandemic break
- 57,856 devotees from Bangladesh can travel for Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca this year
Most Read
- RAB warns Eid shoppers to avoid 15 'mugging hotspots' in Dhaka
- Bangladesh railway workers call off strike on govt assurances
- Bangla New Year festivities set to begin with traditional zeal after pandemic break
- Pressure to remove news: US report highlights case against bdnews24.com
- Return of Mongol Shobhajatra brings fresh fervour to Bangla New Year festivities
- Russia says ammunition blast damages flagship of Black Sea fleet: Interfax
- Suspect in New York subway shooting has been captured, officials say
- Russia warns of Baltic nuclear deployment if NATO admits Sweden and Finland
- Journalist shot dead at border in Cumilla
- 57,856 devotees from Bangladesh can travel for Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca this year