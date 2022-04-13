‘What’s the point?’ brother asks as Humayun Azad murder verdict is set to be pronounced after 18 years
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2022 01:26 AM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2022 01:26 AM BdST
A Dhaka court is set to deliver its verdict on Wednesday in a case over the murder of Humayun Azad, the first known victim of a machete attack by suspected militants on freethinkers in Bangladesh.
His family, however, are frustrated over the nearly two-decade delay in judging the case and the dropping of charges against war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayedee.
“I've no interest in the verdict. What’s the point of a verdict after 18 years? The murdered person blamed Delwar Hossain Sayedee after he was injured. Nothing is to be seen after [charges against Sayedee] were dropped,” said Manjur Kabir, brother of Azad and plaintiff of the case.
“I'm not in a position to feel happy or have regrets. We don’t want justice or a verdict anymore. My sister-in-law [Azad’s wife Latifa Kohinoor] feels the same,” he said.
He was found dead at his apartment in Munich, Germany on Aug 12, 2004. Kabir had initially filed an attempt to murder case, which was later turned into a murder case after further investigation.
The case documents reveal that Azad’s sudden demise in Munich was due to stress, anxiety and underlying injuries, which resulted from the attack.
Issued by a Munich morgue, the autopsy report also said Azad’s treatment after the attack may not have been able to cure him properly and the fear and anxiety resulting from the attack, which is clinically known as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), may have exacerbated his already worsening condition before he finally died.
The Criminal Investigation Department named five Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh members in the chargesheet.
The accused are Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Minhaz alias Shafique alias Shaon alias Hamim alias Hashim, Anwarul Alam alias Bhagne Shahid, Nur Mohammad Shamim alias JM Mobin alias Sabu, Salehin alias Salahuddin alias Sajib alias Tawhid and Hafez Mahmud alias Rakib alias Rasel.
Mizanur and Anwarul are in jail, while Nur Mohammad has on the run.
Militants had taken Salehin and Hafez Mahmud away from police custody after attacking a prison van on Feb 23, 2014. Mahmud was later caught and killed during a “gunfight” with police.
State counsel Bipul Debnath said Mizanur and Anwarul had given confessional statements to the court.
More than a decade after Azad’s killing, US-based Bangladeshi science-writer and blogger Avijit Roy was hacked to death after leaving the Ekushey Book Fair in 2015.
A Dhaka court sentenced five militants, including fugitive sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haq, to death last year for Avijit’s murder.
Several other freethinking bloggers were targeted in a series of fatal attacks in recent years after the one on Avijit.
Bangladesh authorities launched a deadly crackdown on terrorists to root out Islamist militancy after the 2016 attack on Holey Artisan Bakery that saw 17 foreign diners killed.
