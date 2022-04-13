Travellers must show ID to buy train tickets

This time, however, each individual planning to travel by train must provide valid proof of identification. Therefore, if a person goes to buy tickets for three of his relatives, he will be required to show the NID cards of each family member.

"Travellers must show their NID cards in order to buy tickets. A person can buy up to four tickets at a time but in that case, he will have to produce the NID cards of the others as well," Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said on Wednesday.

However, if a person does not have an NID card, they can provide their birth registration certificate, student ID card or any other form of identification, according to him.