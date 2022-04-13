Travellers must show ID to buy train tickets
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2022 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2022 04:48 PM BdST
The government has reimposed a rule that requires travellers to show their national identification (NID) cards in order to buy train tickets.
This time, however, each individual planning to travel by train must provide valid proof of identification. Therefore, if a person goes to buy tickets for three of his relatives, he will be required to show the NID cards of each family member.
"Travellers must show their NID cards in order to buy tickets. A person can buy up to four tickets at a time but in that case, he will have to produce the NID cards of the others as well," Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said on Wednesday.
However, if a person does not have an NID card, they can provide their birth registration certificate, student ID card or any other form of identification, according to him.
- Railway workers call off strike
- 4 to die for Humayun Azad murder
- Workers' protests brings train services to a halt
- Hasina thanks Guterres for crisis response group invite
- Humayun Azad murder verdict is set to be out after 18 years
- Security beefed up at Ramna on ‘tips from allies’
- Hill tracts enlivened by Baisabi festival
- Bangla New Year events must end by 2pm: DMP
- Ex-Jubo League leader Samrat denied bail in illegal wealth case, will stay in jail
- Travellers must show ID to buy train tickets
- Bangladesh railway workers call off strike on govt assurances
- Four sentenced to death in Humayun Azad murder case
- Train services halted across Bangladesh amid railway workers' protests
- Hasina thanks UN chief Guterres for invite to join global crisis response group
Most Read
- RAB warns Eid shoppers to avoid 15 'mugging hotspots' in Dhaka
- Bangladesh SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023, says Dipu Moni
- At least 8 people are shot at Brooklyn subway station
- Farmer offended over 4-year-old girl’s presence in Bangladesh mosque killed in clash
- Bangladesh loses New York lawsuit over 2016 central bank cyber-heist
- Bangladesh railway workers call off strike on govt assurances
- Police beef up security at Dhaka's Ramna on ‘tips from allied countries’
- ‘What’s the point?’ brother asks as Humayun Azad murder verdict is set to be pronounced after 18 years
- Putin says peace talks are at ‘a dead end’ and calls atrocities in Bucha ‘fake’
- Four sentenced to death in Humayun Azad murder case