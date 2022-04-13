Train services halted across Bangladesh amid railway workers' protests
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2022 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2022 10:45 AM BdST
Railway workers have shut down the operation of train services nationwide in protest against the waiver of a special overtime allowance.
No train has departed from any station since 6 am on Wednesday, causing untold suffering to travellers.
Addressing the matter, Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager of Bangladesh Railway's West Zone, said: "Our loco masters have suddenly started this movement and shut down train operations. This has created some distress for us and for passengers."
The railway minister and other officials are set to hold talks with the loco masters at the Railway Locoshed in Dhaka in a bid to resolve the issue, Asim added.
But they have not been getting the benefit since the railway authorities adopted the 'iBAS' accounting system and are now demanding its reinstatement.
