Train services halted across Bangladesh amid railway workers' protests

No train has departed from any station since 6 am on Wednesday, causing untold suffering to travellers.

Addressing the matter, Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager of Bangladesh Railway's West Zone, said: "Our loco masters have suddenly started this movement and shut down train operations. This has created some distress for us and for passengers."

The railway minister and other officials are set to hold talks with the loco masters at the Railway Locoshed in Dhaka in a bid to resolve the issue, Asim added.

A view of the deserted platforms at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka as train services are suspended amid the lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Railway staff had been receiving a special mileage allowance alongside their pensions for more than 100 years, according to him.

But they have not been getting the benefit since the railway authorities adopted the 'iBAS' accounting system and are now demanding its reinstatement.