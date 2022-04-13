Hasina thanks UN chief Guterres for invite to join global crisis response group

The prime minister accepted the invitation after the UN chief rang her up on Tuesday evening. The conversation lasted for 12 minutes, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

She was happy that the Indonesian and Senegalese presidents, and the Barbados and Denmark prime ministers were joining the group.

Hasina said she was confident the group would meet its goals as she looked forward to closely work with other leaders.

She also said she was ready to engage in high-level dialogue, advocacy and outreach to fulfil the objectives of the group.

Guterres asked Hasina to nominate a representative to carry out the group’s endeavour under the mandate of the United Nation.

Hasina briefed the UN chief about the effects of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as well as the pandemic that have led to a worsening situation in many sectors from food to fuel price.

She appreciated the leadership role of the UN in forming such a global crisis managing group that focuses on food, energy and financial system where the poor and the vulnerable across the world would remain safe.

The prime minister reiterated her commitment to responding the call of UN to contribute to global peace, stability and development. She also reiterated Bangladesh’s partnership with the UN in the areas of peacekeeping, SDG implementation, climate action and gender equality.