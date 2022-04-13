Four sentenced to death in Humayun Azad murder case

Fourth Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Al-Mamun delivered the verdict in the case around noon on Wednesday. He also fined each of the convicts Tk 50,000.

The death row convicts are Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Minhaz, Anwarul Alam, Nur Mohammad Shamim, and Salehin, all of whom are members of banned Islamist outfit Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, or JMB.

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Minhaz and Anwarul Alam were in court to hear the verdict, while Nur Mohammad and Salehin are at large. Another suspect in the case, Hafez Mahmud, was killed in an alleged gunfight with police.

The judge set Apr 13 for the verdict after both sides completed their arguments in the case on Mar 27.

Azad, a prolific writer and professor of Bangla literature at Dhaka University who was well-known for his support of freethinking, came under attack on the campus after leaving the Bangla Academy during the Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 27, 2004.

He was found dead at his apartment in Munich, Germany on Aug 12, 2004. Kabir had initially filed an attempt to murder case, which was later turned into a murder case after further investigation.

The case documents reveal that Azad’s sudden demise in Munich was due to stress, anxiety and underlying injuries which resulted from the attack.

Issued by a Munich morgue, the autopsy report also said Azad’s treatment after the attack may not have been able to cure him properly and the fear and anxiety resulting from the attack, which is clinically known as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), may have exacerbated his already worsening condition before he finally died.

The Criminal Investigation Department named five JMB members in the chargesheet.

The accused are Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Minhaz alias Shafique alias Shaon alias Hamim alias Hashim, Anwarul Alam alias Bhagne Shahid, Nur Mohammad Shamim alias JM Mobin alias Sabu, Salehin alias Salahuddin alias Sajib alias Tawhid and Hafez Mahmud alias Rakib alias Rasel.

Salehin and Hafez Mahmud were, at one point, in police custody but were freed by a militant attack on a prison van on Feb 23, 2014. Mahmud was later caught and killed during a “gunfight” with police.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sayedee, a war crimes convict who condemned Azad in his lectures for his works against fundamentalism, was also named in the case. His name was later dropped.

State counsel Bipul Debnath said Mizanur and Anwarul had given confessional statements to the court.

More than a decade after Azad’s killing, US-based Bangladeshi science-writer and blogger Avijit Roy was hacked to death after leaving the Ekushey Book Fair in 2015.

A Dhaka court sentenced five militants, including fugitive sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haq, to death last year for Avijit’s murder.

Several other freethinking bloggers were targeted in a series of fatal attacks in recent years after the one on Avijit.

Bangladesh authorities launched a deadly crackdown on terrorists to root out Islamist militancy after the 2016 attack on Holey Artisan Bakery that saw 17 foreign diners killed.