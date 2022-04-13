Ex-Jubo League leader Samrat denied bail in illegal wealth case, will stay in jail

Dhaka Sixth Special Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman scrapped his petition for bail on Wednesday.

Samrat’s lawyer, Ehsanul Haque Shomaji, had pushed for his release on the grounds that he was ‘ill, had spent an extended time in prison, and there were errors in the case against him’.

The petition was opposed by Mosharraf Hossain Kajol on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC. After the hearing, the judge kept his decision pending to scrutinise the case documents. He then rejected the bail petition.

The indictment hearing for the case was to be held on Wednesday and Samrat was brought to court from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University hospital, where he is being treated while in judicial custody.

The indictment hearing was, eventually, rescheduled to May 11.

“As far as I know, Samrat stands accused in four cases,” said his lawyer Shomaji. “He has received bail in the money laundering, firearms and narcotics cases. However, as he was denied bail in the ACC case over illegal wealth, he will not be released from jail.”

Samrat had previously secured bail in the three other cases on two consecutive days.

On Sunday, Samrat secured bail in a possession of arms case and a money laundering case from two separate Dhaka courts.

The First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Faysal Atik Bin Kader granted Samrat bail in the possession of arms case while Tofazzal Hossain, additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka, granted him bail in the money laundering case.

These cases were also filed with the Ramna Police Station.

Earlier on Sunday morning, CID inspector and investigation officer Mehedi Maksud petitioned the court for a three-day remand in the money laundering case.

Samrat's lawyer Shomaji then sought the scrapping of the remand plea.

The magistrate dismissed the remand plea and granted him bail for a bail bond of TK 10,000.

On Monday, Samrat was granted bail by Seventh Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tehsin Ifttekhar in the narcotics case.

The Rapid Action Battalion busted the illegal gambling businesses set up by Samrat, a former president of Jubo League’s Dhaka South unit, at several spots in Dhaka in 2019.

Later, they raided his office in Bhuiyan Trade Centre at Kakrail and recovered a loaded pistol, 1,160 Yaba pills, 19 bottles of foreign liquor, two kangaroo skins and electric equipment to torture people, according to the RAB.

He subsequently went into hiding before being arrested in Cumilla on Oct 6 that year.

He was expelled from the Jubo League following his arrest.