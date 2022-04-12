Police beef up security at Dhaka's Ramna on ‘tips from allied countries’

“A few of our allies have sent us important messages regarding militancy,” he said after inspecting the security at the Ramna Batamul on Tuesday. “It is believed that militant activity is on the rise in the Indian subcontinent, Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

“We have noted some activity from radicalised organisations at Dhaka University too. That is why we have heightened security.”

Additional security measures are always taken for the event because of the 2001 Ramna Batamul militant attack, he said.

“We are not anticipating an attack. But we are alert, taking comprehensive security measures and are not dismissing anything.”

The police commissioner said that it is not possible to completely dismiss the possibility of a lone wolf attack or something similar in such situations.

Checkpoints will be set up at the entry points to the Ramna Batamul, Commissioner Shafiqul said. People will be searched before entry and no transport will be allowed to run in the area on the day.

A trained dog squad ‘swept’ the Ramna area on Tuesday morning and will do so again in the evening and on Wednesday. The entire area will also be under CCTV surveillance.

The past few years have seen muted celebrations on the Bangla New Year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, as cases have dipped this year, cultural organisation Chhayanaut will be holding its usual Pahela Boishakh event at the Ramna Batamul this year.

The Mangal Shobhajatra, the traditional procession, will be redirected from the Dhaka University TSC to the VC Square this year due to construction work on the Metrorail project.

However, no one will be allowed to wear masks at Ramna during Pahela Boishakh, the police commissioner said.

“No one will be able to join the Mangal Shobhajatra procession after it starts. Only those who have been searched and allowed in can take part.”

There will be no food stalls at Ramna as it is the month of Ramadan, he said.

“River Police and the fire service diving squad will be at Ramna Lake. Plainclothes personnel will also mingle with the crowd to prevent sexual harassment.”