Bangladesh SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023, says Dipu Moni

The SSC and equivalent exams will be held in April next year followed by the HSC in June, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced on Tuesday.

But the exams will be based on a shortened syllabus in 2023, according to her.

“The SSC, Dakhil and equivalent examinations will be held on the syllabus for the 2022 academic session. And the HSC, Alim and equivalent examinations [next year] will follow the syllabus of 180 working days set for 2022. The exams will consist of all subjects and be graded on full marks.”

However, the authorities are yet to take a decision on this year's Junior School Certificate examination.

The final examination for class 8 students could not be held in either of the last two years due to the pandemic.

The pandemic has also forced the government to depart from the usual schedule for the exams. Typically, the SSC exams take place in February and the HSC in April.

The exams were held in November and December last year following the resumption of in-person classes. The syllabi were shortened while the tests were held on three elective subjects only.

In 2020, the SSC examinations were completed before the discovery of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh.

Although the HSC exams were scheduled to be held in April, the pandemic forced educational institutions to close in March.

Instead of tests, the results of the HSC in 2020 were based on student performances in the Junior School Certificate and SSC exams.

This year's SSC examination is set to start on Jun 19, with the HSC starting on Aug 22.