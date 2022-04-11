Govt to monitor primary school teachers’ social media activities
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2022 08:31 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 08:41 PM BdST
The Directorate of Primary Education, or DPE, is going to monitor and surveil social media activities of primary school teachers.
In a notice issued on Monday, the DPE said it wants to make sure the teachers are complying with the social media guidelines for government employees, set by the Cabinet Division in 2019.
The DPE has already formed four committees, comprising of 27 members selected from the directorate’s headquarters, and different divisional, district and Upazila offices.
These four committees will report their findings and observations once a month to an eight-strong higher-level body, which will “collect, store and analyse’ the data presented in the findings.
The higher-level committee also has the authority to take immediate action as per government code of conduct.
