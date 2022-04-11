Farmer offended over 4-year-old girl’s presence in Bangladesh mosque killed in clash

A murder case was filed in this connection with the Raipura Police.

According to Raipura Police Station Inspector (Operations) Ataur Rahman, the deceased Lal Chan Miah, 28, from Bahadurpur village felt offended that another man from the same village had brought his daughter to the village mosque for evening prayer on Thursday.

The altercation had turned violent between Lal Chan and the father, Nurul Islam, but others in the mosque intervened and the duo had gone their separate ways, reads the case statement.

However, a few hours later, both Lal Chan and Nurul Islam restarted the scuffle from where they had left it off, but this time several family members from both sides joined in the fight, turning it into a full-blown clash.

At one point, Lal Chan had sustained a serious injury. He was first admitted to the Raipura Upazila Health Complex but later transferred to a hospital in Dhaka. He died there on Monday.

Although Islamic doctrines allow women to pray in mosques separately, it is a new phenomenon in Bangladesh, which can only be seen in metropolises only. Female mosque-goers are a rarity in the countryside.