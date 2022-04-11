Farmer offended over 4-year-old girl’s presence in Bangladesh mosque killed in clash
Narsingdi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2022 10:15 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 10:15 PM BdST
A farmer from Narsingdi district’s Raipura Upazila on Monday succumbed to his injuries he had sustained during a violent clash over a dispute centring a 4-year-old girl who was brought to a mosque for prayer by her father.
A murder case was filed in this connection with the Raipura Police.
According to Raipura Police Station Inspector (Operations) Ataur Rahman, the deceased Lal Chan Miah, 28, from Bahadurpur village felt offended that another man from the same village had brought his daughter to the village mosque for evening prayer on Thursday.
The altercation had turned violent between Lal Chan and the father, Nurul Islam, but others in the mosque intervened and the duo had gone their separate ways, reads the case statement.
However, a few hours later, both Lal Chan and Nurul Islam restarted the scuffle from where they had left it off, but this time several family members from both sides joined in the fight, turning it into a full-blown clash.
At one point, Lal Chan had sustained a serious injury. He was first admitted to the Raipura Upazila Health Complex but later transferred to a hospital in Dhaka. He died there on Monday.
Although Islamic doctrines allow women to pray in mosques separately, it is a new phenomenon in Bangladesh, which can only be seen in metropolises only. Female mosque-goers are a rarity in the countryside.
- Pay 15-day salary with Eid allowance: state minister
- Tickets for Eid train trips to go on sale Apr 23
- HC questions legal definition of rape
- Fresh floods may damage more Haor crops
- Declare Apr 10 Republic Day: Sohel Taj
- Launch passengers must show NIDs for travel
- Birth registration must be hassle-free: LGRD minister
- Police have earned public trust: Hasina
- It wants to make sure the teachers follow guidelines set by the Cabinet Division
- Bangladesh factories ordered to pay workers 15-day salary with Eid allowance
- 3 die as train rams autorickshaw at unprotected crossing in Tangail
- BSTI starts issuing halal certificates for products, food
- Police detain man who threatened to kill himself in Chattogram court
- Advance tickets for Eid train travel to go on sale Apr 23
Most Read
- Feeling the heat from pandemic: Japan seeks to increase Bangladesh project costs and deadlines
- Circumstances that led to the arrest of teacher Hriday Mondal
- Freed on bail, teacher Mondal hints at rivalry between co-workers over private tuition
- Popular British politician falls from grace over tax scandal
- Biman’s two Boeing jets grounded after collision in Dhaka airport hangar
- Pakistan's parliament votes in Sharif as prime minister
- Bangladesh orders factories to stop using gas for 4 hours a day
- Sohel Taj leads march to Ganabhaban demanding Apr 10 as ‘Republic Day’
- Sri Lanka's surprise finance minister has a mountain to climb
- Facing disastrous floods, they turned to mangrove trees for protection