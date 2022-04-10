Wife says ‘some influential people’ in school incited students to frame teacher Hriday Mondal

“My husband has been framed in a planned way. Some influential people in the school have done it by provoking the children,” she said during a demonstration in Dhaka’s Shahbagh on Saturday.

“My husband has been teaching in the school for 21 years. He didn’t belittle religion. He just said: ‘religion is a matter of faith while science looks at the evidence’. He did nothing to insult the religion.”

Babita, who works as a nurse at a hospital in Dhaka, also said her family were feeling insecure at their home in Munshiganj. “I always feel threatened now. All the Hindus are in danger now. After his [Hriday’s] arrest, we're facing insults on the streets. We're being socially humiliated. We're facing discrimination.”

“Please arrange my husband’s unconditional release. Please also make sure that we can live normally like before after his return.”

Writer and former teacher of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Dr Muhammed Zafar Iqbal said science teaching in schools is the first step towards taking a country forward in technology. “Hriday Mondal has been jailed for performing that duty.”

Zafar Iqbal said everyone who has an inclination towards science speaks the way Hriday did. “And I was involved in the writing of the book he was teaching. It pains me to think that we're still out while he's in jail.”

In an unscheduled class on Mar 20, Hriday was discussing topics of science with a group of 10th graders. During the session, some pupils made queries about the relationship between science and religion and secretly recorded the teacher's response on a mobile phone.

According to an audio clip they later shared on social media, Hriday had argued that “religion is a matter of faith” while “science looks at the evidence”.

On Mar 22, two days after the recording was made, the school’s headmaster told the media that students and other people from the community were demonstrating outside the school, demanding punishment for Hriday.

The teacher was subsequently suspended by the school. Later that day, he was arrested in connection with a case filed by the school's office assistant Asad.

Hriday saw his initial appeal for bail in the Munshiganj Judicial Magistrates Court on Mar 28 rejected. Later on Apr 4, the District and Sessions Judge's Court also refused to release him on bail.