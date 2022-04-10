Sylhet court sentences man to death for killing a college student over a chicken

Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mominunnesa made the verdict on Sunday afternoon, District Public Prosecutor Jubair Bakht Juber said.

The judge also fined the convict, 45-year-old Rafique Baksh, Tk 25,000.

His wife, Sathi Begum, was acquitted in the case.

According to court documents, Rafique attacked and killed college student Suhel Aminin the Silam area of South Surma upazila on Jan 27, 2013, following an altercation between their families over the ownership of a chicken.

The father of the victim, Abdul Qaiyum, filed a murder case against Rafique with Moglabazar Police Station on the same day. The investigating officer of the case charged Rafique and his wife as prime suspects on Dec 23, 2015.